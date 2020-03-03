LSV Asset Management Sells 41,300 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $640.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.