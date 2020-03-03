LSV Asset Management Sells 466,100 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.30. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

