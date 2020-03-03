LSV Asset Management Sells 5,400 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of Carriage Services worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CSV stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock worth $63,625 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

