LSV Asset Management Sells 600 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.12% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 96,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.