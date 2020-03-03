LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.