LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

