Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and FAT Brands (NYSE:FAT) Head-To-Head Review

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Main Street Capital and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $243.37 million 10.14 $129.57 million $2.50 15.56 FAT Brands $18.37 million 2.55 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 53.24% 10.32% 5.98% FAT Brands -12.37% -50.17% -3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Main Street Capital and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats FAT Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

