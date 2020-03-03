Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,100 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.67% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of BRG stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.