Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Shares in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

