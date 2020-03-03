Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.66% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

