Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,704 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Greif worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

