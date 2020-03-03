Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Landec were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 54,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

