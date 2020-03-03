Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 723,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 15,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.63 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

