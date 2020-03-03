Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.50% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $302.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMBC. BidaskClub lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.