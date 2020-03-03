Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.79 Million Stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.70% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,874.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

