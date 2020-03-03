Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,160 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.22% of K12 worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in K12 by 2,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283,137 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth about $4,893,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of K12 by 54.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of K12 by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. K12 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

