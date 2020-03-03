Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Talos Energy worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TALO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

