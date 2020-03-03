Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.88 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of United Community Banks worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

