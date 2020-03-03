Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GMS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GMS by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $963.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

