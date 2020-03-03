Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $43,967.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,736 shares of company stock worth $241,719 over the last 90 days. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

