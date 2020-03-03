Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.63 Million in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.35% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $346.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.06. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

