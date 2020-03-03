Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.71 Million in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.52% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial Inc has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,556.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.