Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

BLKB stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $97.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 279.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

