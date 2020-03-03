Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 2,284 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Jeld-Wen worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.64. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

