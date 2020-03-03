Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 802 Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. FS Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,146 shares of company stock valued at $469,124. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSBW shares. BidaskClub cut FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

