Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,229.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 171,352 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

SPTN stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $451.82 million, a PE ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.09%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.