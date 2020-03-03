Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,300 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.