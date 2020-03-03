Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Decreased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from to in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

