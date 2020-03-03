Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of MTDR opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.49. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

