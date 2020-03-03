Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Man Group plc grew its position in ABM Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ABM Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

