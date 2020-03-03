MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,605 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.