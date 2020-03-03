Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $237.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $200.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $997.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.10 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after acquiring an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. Medpace has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

