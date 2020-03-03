Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLNX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $123.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.