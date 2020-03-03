Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 510,538 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,760,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MESA. BidaskClub cut Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

