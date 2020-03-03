Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Metlife by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Metlife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

