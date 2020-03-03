Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.67. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 229,018 shares.

MBOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

