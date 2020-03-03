Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

