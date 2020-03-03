Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 987,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

