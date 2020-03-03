Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 497,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

