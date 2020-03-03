Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 732.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

