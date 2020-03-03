Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.13 per share, with a total value of $33,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore W. Mowery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $25,893.12.

Shares of MPB opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.