Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne Acquires 465 Shares of Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.37. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Middleby by 32.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.