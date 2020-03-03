MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will announce sales of $12.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.21 million and the highest is $12.61 million. MorphoSys posted sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year sales of $80.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.81 million to $82.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.17 million to $242.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MorphoSys.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Separately, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MOR opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.