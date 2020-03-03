Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Msci were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $315.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.47. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

