NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.33% of NACCO Industries worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NC opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.20. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

