National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $36,000.00 in Stock

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $226.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKSH. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.