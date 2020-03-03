Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Navistar International worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Navistar International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.