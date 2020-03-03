NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $200.04

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $200.04 and traded as high as $211.50. NCC Group shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 410,363 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46. The company has a market cap of $583.49 million and a P/E ratio of 45.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.