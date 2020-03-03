Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Tracey Horton Purchases 10,000 Shares

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Tracey Horton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$16,800.00 ($11,914.89).

NEA opened at A$1.66 ($1.18) on Tuesday. Nearmap Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.58 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of A$4.29 ($3.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.58. The firm has a market cap of $752.87 million and a P/E ratio of -23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

