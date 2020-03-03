New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 32,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

